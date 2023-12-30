Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dover were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $153.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

