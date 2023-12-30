Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.08

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.08 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 415268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

