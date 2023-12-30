Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.38

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.38 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 728209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

