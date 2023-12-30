Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.74

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 54041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

