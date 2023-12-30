Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $134.59 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.