Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.31 and a 1-year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

