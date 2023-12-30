Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

