Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 over the last three months. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

