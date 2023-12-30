Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

FULC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,769.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

