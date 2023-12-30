Denali Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

