Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Zynex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $369.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

