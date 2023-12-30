Denali Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

