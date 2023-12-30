Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

CMTG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.41%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

