Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.89 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

