Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 30.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of METC opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on METC. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

