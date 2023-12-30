Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 11,100 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 108,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 165,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $150,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $34.56.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

