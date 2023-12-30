Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

