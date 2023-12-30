Denali Advisors LLC Invests $495,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

