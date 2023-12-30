Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immersion in the second quarter worth $74,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 115.24%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immersion

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.