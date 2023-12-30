Denali Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 3.4% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 253,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

