Denali Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,595 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,680,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,357,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.