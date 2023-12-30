Denali Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,867 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.77 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

