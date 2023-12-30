Denali Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

SNA opened at $288.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

