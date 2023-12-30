Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,687,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

