Denali Advisors LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Daseke by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

