Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

