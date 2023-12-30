Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.29.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

