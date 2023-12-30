Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

