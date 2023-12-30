Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

