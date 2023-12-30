Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 851,020 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DADA. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The stock has a market cap of $869.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

