Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

