Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 265.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.