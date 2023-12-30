Czech National Bank Purchases 7,471 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.