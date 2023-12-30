Czech National Bank Purchases 36,387 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

