Czech National Bank Purchases 12,250 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,207,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

