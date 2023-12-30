Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

