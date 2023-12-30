Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AVB stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

