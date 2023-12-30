Czech National Bank Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

ALGN stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average of $296.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

