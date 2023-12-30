Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0 %

ROK opened at $310.48 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

