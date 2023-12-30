Czech National Bank Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.