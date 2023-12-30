Czech National Bank Has $4.49 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.