Czech National Bank Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

