Czech National Bank Has $3.90 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,680,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,357,359 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HPQ stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

