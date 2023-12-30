Czech National Bank Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

