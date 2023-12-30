Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LYB opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

