Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.