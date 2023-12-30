Czech National Bank Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

eBay stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.