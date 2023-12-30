Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $187.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

