Czech National Bank Buys 6,118 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

SBAC opened at $253.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.04. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.