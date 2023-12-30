Czech National Bank Buys 49,023 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,680,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,357,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

